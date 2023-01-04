ADVERTISEMENT

91,000 names deleted from electoral rolls in Kalaburagi district

January 04, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - KALABURAGI

The removal of duplicate entries has been a major focus for the Election Commission to create a comprehensive digital database of electors

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department Secretary and observer for electoral roll revision Salma K. Fahim presiding over a review meeting in the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on December 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The State Election Commission has doubled down on deleting doubled and unmatched entries in the electoral rolls and deleted more than 90,000 names from the voters’ list in the nine Assembly constituencies in Kalaburagi district in the last three months.

To create a comprehensive digital database of electors, the removal of duplicate entries has been a major focus for the Election Commission. Voter identity cards across the district have been corrected through the elimination of ineligible voters, persons who died; those who migrated to other places and with demographically similar entries.

The officials received 93,716 complaints of similar entries, and 91,003 of the entries were removed from the electoral list.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the 91,000 names removed, the highest number of deletions was from Kalaburagi North Assembly constituency with 18,456 names, followed by Kalaburagi South Assembly constituency with 15,191 names, 12,612 names from Chittapur Assembly constituency, 9,263 from Kalaburagi Rural constituency, 7,633 from Jewargi constituency, 7,441 from Aland constituency, 7,370 from Sedam constituency, 6,992 in Afzalpur constituency and 6,045 names were deleted from the Chincholi constituency.

The total number of voters in the nine Assembly constituencies was around 21,17,248 during 2018 elections, which has gone up to 21,64,227 now.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US