91,000 names deleted from electoral rolls in Kalaburagi district

January 04, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - KALABURAGI

The State Election Commission has doubled down on deleting doubled and unmatched entries in the electoral rolls and deleted more than 90,000 names from the voters’ list in the nine Assembly constituencies in Kalaburagi district in the last three months.

To create a comprehensive digital database of electors, the removal of duplicate entries has been a major focus for the Election Commission. Voter identity cards across the district have been corrected through the elimination of ineligible voters, persons who died; those who migrated to other places and with demographically similar entries.

The officials received 93,716 complaints of similar entries, and 91,003 of the entries were removed from the electoral list.

Of the 91,000 names removed, the highest number of deletions was from Kalaburagi North Assembly constituency with 18,456 names, followed by Kalaburagi South Assembly constituency with 15,191 names, 12,612 names from Chittapur Assembly constituency, 9,263 from Kalaburagi Rural constituency, 7,633 from Jewargi constituency, 7,441 from Aland constituency, 7,370 from Sedam constituency, 6,992 in Afzalpur constituency and 6,045 names were deleted from the Chincholi constituency.

The total number of voters in the nine Assembly constituencies was around 21,17,248 during 2018 elections, which has gone up to 21,64,227 now.