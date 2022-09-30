₹90.99 crore approved for crop loss relief

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration has approved third instalment compensation of ₹90.99 crore for 1,05,967 farmers for crop loss in excess rainfall in Kalaburagi district for the kharif season.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant V. Gurukar said that the district authorities have submitted a report to the State government after conducting a joint survey that estimated crop loss on 1.71 lakh hectares of land due to rainfall in excess recorded in July and August across the district.

On September 7, the district administration released the first instalment of ₹30.92 crore to 33,487 farmers. And, a sum of ₹42.62 crore was released to 49,528 farmers in the second instalment on September 15.

The third instalment of ₹90.99 crore will be released within a couple of days after linking Aadhaar cards with farmers bank accounts. In total, the government has disbursed ₹164.53 crore to 1,88,982 farmers as compensation against crop loss.