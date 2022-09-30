₹90.99 crore approved for crop loss relief

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
September 30, 2022 21:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration has approved third instalment compensation of ₹90.99 crore for 1,05,967 farmers for crop loss in excess rainfall in Kalaburagi district for the kharif season.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant V. Gurukar said that the district authorities have submitted a report to the State government after conducting a joint survey that estimated crop loss on 1.71 lakh hectares of land due to rainfall in excess recorded in July and August across the district.

On September 7, the district administration released the first instalment of ₹30.92 crore to 33,487 farmers. And, a sum of ₹42.62 crore was released to 49,528 farmers in the second instalment on September 15.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The third instalment of ₹90.99 crore will be released within a couple of days after linking Aadhaar cards with farmers bank accounts. In total, the government has disbursed ₹164.53 crore to 1,88,982 farmers as compensation against crop loss.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app