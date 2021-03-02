90.33% applications disposed of: Suresh Kumar

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Monday commended officials for being able dispose of 90.33% of the applications that came in at the maiden Belagavi division ‘Shikshana Spandana’ in Dharwad.

Addressing presspersons after the event on Monday evening, Mr. Kumar said that in all, 2,940 applications from teachers were received during the ‘Shikshana Spandana’, and of them 2,674 were disposed of.

The Minister said that as 266 applications received during the event required approval from the Finance Department, they have been kept pending but would be resolved within a week.

He also said that of the 90 applications pertaining to PU level, 41 were disposed of. Some among them pertaining to changing college names will have to be cleared at the level of PU director.

In Kalyana Karnataka

He said the next ‘Shikshana Spandana’ programme would be held at Kalaburagi and the date would be announced after the Budget session. He said that from April 2, he would tour every district in the State and hold meetings with headmasters and Block Education Officers on the matter of alleviating examination fear among children. “Students should be encouraged to face exams without fear. They should enjoy writing exams and should not panic,” he said.From the next academic year, the department plans to evaluate teaching at the primary level, and a special drive to improve the educational standards to bring them on a par with private schools would be introduced, he added.

Enrolment

On the shift of students from private to government schools, Mr. Kumar said that for various reasons, including economic considerations and migration, 1.5 lakh children from private schools had enrolled in government schools. In Belagavi division alone, 8,500 children from private schools had shifted to government schools and the challenge was to retain them.

On teacher transfer, he said after KAT quashed the government’s new transfer list following a plea by some teachers, the government had approached the High Court of Karnataka on the issue. The court might hear the matter next month, he said.