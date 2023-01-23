ADVERTISEMENT

90-year-old woman abandoned in jungle taken to hospital

January 23, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some residents of Navage found a very old woman who was abandoned by her relatives in the forest near the village and admitted her to a hospital in Belagavi district on Monday.

Raju Ghadi, a farmer from Rumewadi near Khanapur, heard a low moan from a nearby jungle and went in the direction from where the sound came. He then found that the 90-year-old woman lying there, on a piece of cloth. She was so weak that she could not speak.

He took her in his tractor to a nearby dhaba and tried to give her water and food. She drank water, but could not eat anything. He also found ₹3,000 with the woman, along with some clothes.

However, there is no a document that helps identify her.

Dhaba owner Anant Junjawadkar and his friend Uday Kolekar called an ambulance and admitted the woman to the taluk hospital. They told the police that the woman could have been abandoned by her family members.

Khanapur Police are trying to identify the woman.

The woman has told the doctors that she is from a village called Mudhol. Doctors said that she may not have eaten for the last four or five days. She is unable to walk or seek food, doctors added.

