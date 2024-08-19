“No, he cannot hear you, he is over 90. In fact, he hardly gets out of bed,” said Susheelamma, about her husband Basappa of Bhadrapura in Shikaripur taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka. Basappa has been convicted for encroaching on government land by the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Court in Bengaluru.

Basappa attended the court proceedings via video conference on July 25, the day the special court pronounced its judgment.

“We made him sit before the camera for the video conference. He could not utter a word. He did not understand what the hearing was all about,” said his son, Aiyanna B.

Three cases of encroachment in Bhadravati taluk

The special court convicted Basappa of encroaching on 36 guntas of government land in Survey Number 19 in Bhadrapura in Bhadravati taluk.

In another case, his neighbour Channaiah, 71, has been convicted for encroaching on 25 guntas of land.

The court sentenced both to simple imprisonment of one year, besides a penalty of ₹5,000 each. If they fail to pay the fine, they have to undergo additional imprisonment for three months.

The court ordered the tahsildar of Shikaripur to recover the encroached land within 60 days and submit a report to the court.

Another farmer, Chandrappa, of Bikkonahalli in Shivamogga taluk, has also been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment in a similar case.

At present, all three farmers are on bail.

The development has upset farmers. There are many cases of farmers encroaching on government land for cultivation and applying for grant of the same.

Mr. Aiyanna had moved the High Court of Karnataka, challenging the order of the special court. “All these years, we cultivated maize and paddy on our land. About six years ago, I planted areca on the land. Even as I am expecting the first yield this year, the court has passed this order. I am worried. Officials can come any time and cut the fully-grown plants,” he said.

According to the family, Basappa’s father was granted three acres and 20 guntas of land in 1957. They have been cultivating the land, As the family grew, they applied for grant of government land adjacent to their property.

Small farmers use land for their livelihood

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president H.R. Basavarajappa said it is the duty of the government to provide people with opportunities to earn their livelihood. “If a small farmer has encroached on government land, it is for his survival. The government should understand his plight before moving court against such people,” he said.

He urged the State Government to arrest influential politicians and landlords who encroach on vast tracts of government land. “Why does the government not act against big farmers? We will launch a protest if the government continues to punish small farmers,” he said.

