90 rain-hit people shifted as rain batters Kodagu

As heavy rain continue to lash Kodagu, nearly 90 persons were shifted to safer places, including relief camps on Friday, as the downpour damaged 30 houses.

Four relief camps were opened in Kodagu on Friday to accommodate rain-affected families. In all four camps, 35 affected persons were relocated. Ever since rain started pounding Kodagu, over 1,700 electric poles and 50 poles were damaged in the last 24 hours. More than 60 trees fell and were cleared by workers, making way for traffic.

The inflow into Harangi dam went up. On Friday, the dam received inflow of 23,760 cusecs and the outflow from the dam touched 20,000 cusecs. The water-level stood at 2,854.83 feet.

Kodagu recorded an average of 105.71 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Bhagamandala recorded 222 mm rain, the single-day highest in the district.

Shanthalli recorded 183 mm rain, while Sampaje and Madikeri received 135 mm and 150.20 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Virajpet recorded 113 mm and several other parts of Kodagu got heavy downpour, throwing life out of gear. Schools and colleges continue to remain closed as a safety measure.

Ronde Kere in Kushalnagar taluk breached, flooding the adjacent farm fields. The lake bund ruptured on Friday morning. Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja visited the breached lake at Basavanahalli. He also visited a road at Karthoji near Madenadu that is facing the threat of landslips.

Meanwhile, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MP, visited flood-affected areas in Kodagu. He visited Sai Layout in Kushalnagar and collected details on the steps taken by the local administration.

The Madikeri-Chettahalli Road, which was closed for traffic following a landslip, was cleared for vehicular movement.