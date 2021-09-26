90% of those agitating in New Delhi are not farmers: Pralhad Joshi

HUBBALLI

26 September 2021 04:05 IST

“It is the Prime Minister Modi-led government at the Centre that has taken steps towards implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee Report and Mr. Swaminathan himself had acknowledged it,” Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that 90% of the people leading the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi were not farmers and there was no opposition to farm laws in the country barring Punjab and Haryana. He said that those leading the agitation kept calling the farm laws as ‘kaala kanoon’. However, when asked to point out what was wrong with the laws, they failed to do so.

Minimum Support Price

Advertising

Advertising

He said that even in Punjab, earlier many farmers did not get the MSP (Minimum Support Price) directly. But under PM Modi’s regime, it was being directly credited to farmers’ accounts. “Not many farmers are at the agitation at the New Delhi border. The protesters include merchants and some misled farmers. All the opposition parties had been talking about farm reforms but it is PM Modi who implemented them,” he said.

Soaring prices

Regarding soaring prices, Mr. Joshi said the Congress that had looted the country was now talking about the price rise. “When Congress was in power, the prices rose every year and we raised it every year. Under PM Modi, prices rose only once that too because of the pandemic. Already remedial measures have been taken and the prices of various commodities are falling,” he said.

On whether fuel prices would drop, he said hopefully it would happen soon.