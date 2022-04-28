90% JSS STU students get jobs in 358 companies this year

JSS STU likely to start its own entrance test – JSSET - for engineering aspirants frm this year to attract students from across India

The concerns raised by the COVID-19 pandemic did not impact jobs as over 90 per cent of the students of JSS Science and Technology (JSS STU) - formerly Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) - have got placements in about 358 companies so far this year.

The highest package of ₹42 lakh a year was offered to students this year while the average salary has been ₹14 lakh a year. More than 20 students have bagged a package of ₹20 lakh a year amidst the huge demand for graduates in the information technology sector.

The major recruiters include Amazon, vmWare, Mercedes Benz, Deloitte, VISA, Red Bus, Reliance, TATA Elxsi, Larsen and Toubro, Amalgi, Cisco and Clumio.

A.N. Santosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge), JSS STU, told reporters here on Thursday that the number of recruiters this year was more compared to last year and said that plans are afoot to bring Fortune 500 companies for campus recruitments with students getting an average package of ₹50 lakh a year, from 2025 onwards.

He said the JSS STU has proposed to introduce its own entrance test for engineering aspirants from this year to bring diversity of students to the campus, holding the “JSSET”, across six to seven locations in the country. This is in addition to the CET and COMED-K seats admitted to the college.

Prof. Kumar said the JSS STU is starting several programmes focusing on the latest industry and business demands. They include M.Sc in Analytical Chemistry, Biotechnology, Physics, Polymer Science, Industry 4.0/ Smart Manufacturing, Electronic Media, Film Making, M.Tech in Cyber Security, BE in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and BE in Computer Science and Systems Engineering.

Several laboratories supported by the industry, including JSS Multimedia Resource Centre, Bosch-Rexroth Training Centre, Phillips Lab, Biotech lab, Biomedical lab, Earthquake Engineering Lab, BMW Engine and Transmission Unit, Robotics lab, and Schneider Electric Laboratory have been established on the campus. A supercomputer facility named Param Supercomputer Laboratory has been set up and the labs have been established with the equipment purchased under TEQIP, he said.

SJCE Principal S.B. Kivade said BE in Computer Science for differently abled students being introduced this year with an intake of 30 students is a unique course in the country. SJCE is celebrating its diamond jubilee next year with year-long activities, he added.

Registrar S.A. Dhanraj said JSS STU has signed MoUs with 43 organisations at national and international levels. Some of the partners include Republic of Korea, Australia-India Water Center, National Highway Authority of India, Karnataka Science and Technology Academy, Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology, Anthem Bio-Sciences Private Limited, Mercedes Benz Research and Development India Pvt Ltd, and TCS. To facilitate the activities underlined in MoUs, an exclusive academic and international engagements’ office has been established.

JSS STU Placement and Training Officer Pradeep and senior officials from the university were present.