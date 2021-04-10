Karnataka

90 fresh cases in Hassan

As many as 90 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hassan on Saturday. With that, the total number of cases increased to 30,405. One person died on the day, raising the total number of deaths to 479. So far 29,014 have recovered from the infection and 912 are under treatment. Among them, eight patients are in the intensive care unit.

Among the fresh cases 25 are from Channarayapatna taluk, seven each from Arakalgud and Belur, 12 in Arsikere, 15 in Hassan, 13 in Holenarsipur, eight in Sakleshpur and three from other districts.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar has appealed to the public to get vaccination and follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2021 7:37:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/90-fresh-cases-in-hassan/article34290459.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY