90-day Pancharathna Rathayatra of JD(S) concludes with mega convention

March 26, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

Deve Gowda makes his first public appearance in months while HDK wonders why PM who is frequently visiting state now did not do so during floods

The mammoth convention held by the JD(S) in Uttanahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru on Sunday, featuring former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, marked the conclusion of 90 days of the Pancharatna Rathyatra.

Ever since it was inaugurated at Mulbagal in Kolar district, the rathyatra that promises to launch five welfare programmes for the people of Karnataka – free education, free healthcare, initiatives for the farmers in agriculture and irrigation, employment for one member of each family and housing – rolled into 88 Assembly constituencies, covering almost 10,000 km.

Addressing the valedictory of the Pancharatna Yatra in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Gowda in his first public appearance in months, appealed to the people of the State to ‘’bless’’ the party in the coming elections and help shape the future of Karnataka.

He made an emotional pitch in what was a show of strength by the JD (S) in a region where it has a formidable presence. He said his frail health had kept him out of public activity for six months, adding that he was grateful to the almighty for bestowing him with enough strength to attend the valedictory of the Pancharatna Yatra.

He said his son H.D. Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister of the State had worked for the welfare of farmers and the downtrodden during his short stint despite various constraints. ‘’I have no doubt that the promises made during the Pancharatna Yatra would be fulfilled by Mr. Kumaraswamy’’, said Mr. Gowda.

Mr. Gowda, who read out from a prepared text, said that he grew politically because of the farmers and the party workers and had worked for the collective welfare of the people of the country without dividing people on caste or religious lines. Some political parties have done that but truth alone will prevail in the final analysis, said Mr.Deve Gowda.

Mr. Deve Gowda was later ushered out of the venue in a trolley on which his chair was hoisted, with his sons Mr. Kumaraswamy, H.D. Revanna and the former PM’s grandsons alongside waving at the crowd which cheered the JDS leaders.

Mr. Kumaraswamy slammed the BJP and said that it did not worry about the development of the State for the last three years but was now on a foundation-stone laying spree ahead of the elections.

He said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been visiting the State frequently in recent times, he failed to make a single visit when Karnataka was reeling under floods or other natural calamities.

He also alleged that 26 farmers families committed suicide in North Karnataka following crop failure but Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not even call on them.