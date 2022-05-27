9 members of drug-peddling network arrested

34.89 kg of heroin and ₹5.8 lakh in cash recovered from them

34.89 kg of heroin and ₹5.8 lakh in cash recovered from them

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru, busted a heroin peddling network operating across the country. NCB sleuths arrested the kingpin of the network, a Nigerian national based out of New Delhi and nine of his associates, and recovered 34.89 kg of heroin and ₹5.8 lakh in cash from the arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths arrested two women at Kempegowda International Airport on May 24 when they returned from Zimbabwe and recovered 7 kg of heroin concealed in the false bottom of a suitcase. Their interrogation led to the recovery of another 6.89 kg of heroin concealed in another suitcase in a hotel room.

Further investigation revealed that three other passengers with similar consignment had touched down at KIA and left for Delhi boarding Rajdhani Express. Immediately, the Indore NCB team was alerted and it led to the recovery of another 21 kg of heroin hidden similarly in suitcases from three ladies from a lodge at Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh.

Their interrogation led to information about these five women, who were intercepted and arrested at KIA. They led the sleuths to the kingpin, a Nigerian national in New Delhi, where he was arrested with three other female African nationals, who were his associates, officials said.