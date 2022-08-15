9-km-long tricolour taken out in procession in Kalaghatagi

Independence day celebrations turned vibrant with a large number of people from the town and nearby villages carrying the flag

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
August 15, 2022 19:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The 9-km-long national flag being carried in a procession in Kalaghatagi town of Dharwad district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independence Day celebrations turned vibrant and colourful in Kalaghatagi on Monday with a large number of people from the town and nearby villages carrying out a 9-km-long national flag in a procession to mark the occasion and scores of folk troupes joined them in the celebration.

Santosh Lad Foundation, headed by former Minister and former MLA of Kalaghatagi Santosh Lad, had organised the ‘Tiranga Maha Rally’ to mark 75 years of India’s independence and it received an overwhelming response.

The slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Matan’, ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ reverberated in the air as the bundle of the tricolour mounted on a vehicle was slowly unwound and people held it and carried it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Through out the mammoth tricolour rally which began from Dastikoppa Bridge and concluded at Galaginagatti Cross, scores of folk artistes from across the region and adjoining States performed adding more colour to the rally.

Mr. Lad, who led the mega rally, said the event was aimed at creating awareness among the youths about the significance of the day and also about the sacrifice of lakhs of people before India got independence. It might be recalled that last year in Kalaghatagi, a two-km-long tricolour was taken out in procession.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It took nearly a month for 200 workers to stitch the flag in Benglauru and the cloth for it was procured from Mumbai. According to Mr. Lad, the preparation began three months ago. As part of the Independence Day celebration cultural events were organised by Lad Foundation in the evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app