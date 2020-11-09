9 CFTRI researchers in Stanford database of top scientists

MYSURU

09 November 2020 01:44 IST

Nine researchers, consisting of both present and former scientists of CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, are among the world’s leading scientists as per a database compiled by Stanford University.

A release said the nine are among the world’s top 2% scientists and it is a proud moment for all the staff of CFTRI as out of 18 researchers listed in the food science area from India, eight are from CFTRI while another scientist from the institute was recognized in the field of Biotechnology.

The CFTRI said K. Srinivasan, R.N. Taranathan, N.K. Rastogi, G.K. Jayaprakasha, P.S. Negi, Suvendu Bhattacharya, K. Akhilender Naidu, K.R. Bhattacharya and S. Divakar, received the mentions from CFTRI.

Of the researchers on the list, Dr. Rastogi and Dr. Negi are currently in service.

The analysis was conducted using citations from Scopus for assessing scientists for career-long citation impact till the end of 2019 and the citation impact during a single calendar year in 2019.

Database created

The release stated that the scientists were grouped under 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields using indicators.

The researchers at Stanford University, California, USA, have created a database of 1,59,684 top scientists of the world on the basis of standardized citation indicators which include information on citations, H-index, co-authorship and a composite indicator, etc., to conduct the study, the release added.

Other names

Similarly, K. Basavaiah, retired professor of Chemistry, University of Mysore, and former Vice Chancellor K.S. Rangappa also figure among the 2% in the field of chemistry.