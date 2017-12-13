9 bitcoin exchanges under I-T survey

In a nationwide investigation, 9 bitcoin exchanges, including two in Bengaluru, have come under the lens of the Income Tax Department’s investigation wing in Bengaluru.
The survey operations by the sleuths that started on Wednesday morning involved gathering evidence for establishing identity of investors an traders, sources in the department said. The survey will also involve ascertaining transaction undertaken by them, identity of the counter parties and related bank accounts used by them, among others.
While search operations of the IT department will also include seizure of documents, jewellery and cash, if found, the survey operation will involve going through the documents to ascertain if there are any irregularities in showing income.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor