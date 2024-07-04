8th edition of Mysuru Literature Festival on July 6 and 7

The 8th edition of Mysuru Literature Festival will be held on July 6 and 7 and feature a slew of discussions on literary works as also book releases.

Organised by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Club-2015, it will be inaugurated by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family at Hotel Southern Star on Saturday.

Suresh Heblikar, actor, director and environmentalist, Aroon Raman, author and entrepreneur, Ramesh Aravind, actor and author will be among those present at the inauguration.

Shubha Sanjay Urs, chairperson of the Trust said the two-day event will feature nearly 100 authors from across India and the panel discussions will cover a broad spectrum of themes. After the inauguration there will be panel discussions on various themes and Ashwin Sanghi and Aroon Raman will chair a session on “Thoughts, words and deeds – Zorastrian goodness, Magical migration” followed by a discussion on AI Ecosystem: To provide a comprehensive understanding of AI and IoT and their relevance to both general ad business communities.

Shantanu Ray Chaudhari, Maithili Rao and Balaji Vital will chair a discussion on the Swinging 70s, Stars, Style and Substance in Hindi Cinema. In all there will be 17 themes for panel discussion over two days.

The trust was formed with the objective of promoting literacy, encouraging reading and appreciation of the written word amongst all sections of the society and its literary festival is held annually since 2017.

