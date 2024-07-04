GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

8th edition of Mysuru Literature Festival on July 6 and 7

Updated - July 04, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The 8th edition of Mysuru Literature Festival will be held on July 6 and 7 and feature a slew of discussions on literary works as also book releases.

Organised by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Club-2015, it will be inaugurated by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family at Hotel Southern Star on Saturday.

Suresh Heblikar, actor, director and environmentalist, Aroon Raman, author and entrepreneur, Ramesh Aravind, actor and author will be among those present at the inauguration.

Shubha Sanjay Urs, chairperson of the Trust said the two-day event will feature nearly 100 authors from across India and the panel discussions will cover a broad spectrum of themes. After the inauguration there will be panel discussions on various themes and Ashwin Sanghi and Aroon Raman will chair a session on “Thoughts, words and deeds – Zorastrian goodness, Magical migration” followed by a discussion on AI Ecosystem: To provide a comprehensive understanding of AI and IoT and their relevance to both general ad business communities.

Shantanu Ray Chaudhari, Maithili Rao and Balaji Vital will chair a discussion on the Swinging 70s, Stars, Style and Substance in Hindi Cinema. In all there will be 17 themes for panel discussion over two days.

The trust was formed with the objective of promoting literacy, encouraging reading and appreciation of the written word amongst all sections of the society and its literary festival is held annually since 2017.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.