8th edition of Chitra Santhe today

February 18, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The 8th edition of the art festival Chitra Santhe would be organised by Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Society in association with Drushya Belaku Samskritika Samsthe, Central University of Karnataka, Gulbarga University and Kannada and Culture Department in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

A.S. Patil, artist and chief convener of the Chitra Santhe addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city said that the art festival will be organised in open air on the main streets from S.M. Pandit Ranga Mandir to Public Garden stretch.

Around 500 artists from parts of Kalyana Karnataka region are expected to participate in the art festival. Five best works would receive a cash prize of ₹5,000 each. The entry fee for each artist is ₹250, Dr. Patil said.

