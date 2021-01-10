899 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

The State on Saturday reported 899 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,26,767. With four deaths, the toll rose to 12,138. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 872 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,05,158. Of the remaining 9,452 active patients, 202 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.72%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.44%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 465 cases, taking its tally to 3,92,128. With three deaths from Bengaluru, the toll here rose to 4,346. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 5,876. As many as 1,24,266 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,14,537 RT-PCR tests taking the total number of tests to 1,51,75,037.