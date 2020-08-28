8,960 fresh cases, 136 deaths in State

As many as 8,960 COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Friday. With this, the total number of cases in the State stands at 3.18 lakh.

Meanwhile, 7,464 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 2.27 lakh. The recovery rate in the State stands at 71.22%.

Of the 8,960 cases reported on Friday, 2,721 were from Bengaluru Urban. Besides Bengaluru, nine other districts reported more than 250 new cases each.

The media bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare states that 136 deaths were reported across Karnataka on Friday owing to COVID-19, taking the total number of fatalities in the State to 5,368.

Out of the total 86,347 active cases in the State, 754 patients are admitted in intensive care hospitals across the State. As many as 64,226 tests were conducted in the State on Friday — 23,416 of them were rapid antigen tests, while the remaining were RT-PCR and other methods.