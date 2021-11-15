890 applications so far seeking compensation for COVID death

A total of 2,428 persons had died in Mysuru district

While the families of all persons who died due to COVID-19 are entitled to an ex-gratia of ₹50,000 from the Centre, besides the ₹1 lakh compensation announced by the Government of Karnataka to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, the Mysuru district administration had received only 890 applications so far.

The media bulletin issued by the Mysuru district surveillance unit on Monday said a total of 2,428 persons had died due to COVID-19. But, the number of applications received by the district administration was only 890, according to a statement issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner.

The statement has called upon the legal heirs of victims to submit the necessary documents in their respective nada kacheris or taluk offices in their respective hoblis after verification by the taluk health officer or district health officer.

The documents include the COVID-19 positive report issued by an authorised laboratory. In the case of persons who had been treated for COVID-19 even after the test had showed negative, a report issued by clinical radiologists and other laboratories should be submitted after verification by the taluk or district health officer.

The other documents to accompany the application include a copy of the Aadhar card of the deceased and the death certificate. The applicant should include a copy of her or his ration card, copy of Aadhar card, copy of bank pass book, declaration by the applicant, and a No Objection letter from all the members of the family to receive the compensation.

Families of victims can approach their nearest taluk office for more details and clarifications. In the statement, the Deputy Commissioner has urged the families, who had not submitted their applications so far, to immediately do so.