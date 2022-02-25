346 persons, including 91 students, from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine 

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority creates web portal, which can also be accessed on mobile phones, to collect relevant information of persons hailing from the State who are stranded in Ukraine

People from neighboring Ukraine, rest at a train station hall that was turned into an accommodation centre in Przemysl, Poland, on February 24, 2022. Civilians from Ukraine piled into trains and cars to flee after Russia launched an attack on February 24, hitting cities and military bases with air strikes or shelling. | Photo Credit: AP

As many as 346 persons from Karnataka are stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine, according to the figures shared by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) at 3.30 p.m. on February 25. As many as 115 of them are from Bengaluru.

At least 91 of the stranded persons are students pursuing medical courses. As per the district-wise information of stranded persons received by the control room of the Disaster Management as of 6 a.m. on February 25, Bengaluru had the highest number at 28. Ten are from Mysuru and five each from Ballari and Hassan. Four each are from Bagalkot and Chamarajanagar, three each from Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Haveri and Raichur, two each from Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Udupi, and Vijayapura, and one each from Kolar, Shivamogga, and Uttara Kannada.

“The information collected by our 24/7 control room has been shared with the Ministry of External Affairs and embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine, to make all possible arrangements for safe evacuation of stranded students hailing from Karnataka. Further, MEA officers in countries bordering Ukraine are in strategic locations for safe evacuation through alternative routes.

To assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, MEA teams are being sent to countries in the neighbourhood: Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania.

KSDMA has created a web portal, which can also be accessed on mobile phones, to collect relevant information of stranded persons in Ukraine who hail from Karnataka. The URL is http://ukraine.karnataka.tech

"It is advised to follow advisories issued time to time by the embassy of India (eoiukraine.gov.in)," the authority has said in a message to the stranded persons. In case of a critical emergency, they have been advised to contact the emergency lines provided by the embassy of India, Kyiv.

1. +38 0997300483

2. +38 0997300428

3. +38 0933980327

4. +38 0635917881

5. +38 0935046170

e-mails: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in, pol.kyiv@mea.gov.in

20 students from Mumbai-Karnataka region

As many as 20 students from Mumbai-Karnataka region are stuck in Ukraine, as per preliminary reports. All of them are pursuing courses in medicine.

Of these, eight are said to be from Belagavi district. They are Suraj Bagoji from Kaaradaga near Nippani, Priya Chabbi, Preeti Chabbi, Shreya Herakal, Amogh Chougala, Priya Nidagundi, Rakshit Gani and Afreen Muradabad. These are said to be safe, having taken shelter in the basement of an apartment complex.

“The number may increase as there are reports of some more students in various towns in Ukraine,” N. Satish Kumar, IGP (Northern range) told The Hindu. “We are trying to get as much information as possible about the students through official and informal channels. We have also sent appeals through the media to call the helplines if any student, or anyone they know, is stranded in that country,” he said.

“Dharwad Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant met the families of the students in Dharwad district. Officers will be in touch with the families across the range,” Mr. Kumar said.

4 students from Udupi

Four students from Udupi district enrolled in medical colleges in Ukraine are among those stranded in the crisis-hit nation, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.

Releasing their names, Mr. Rao said that Glenwill Fernandes (age not known), son of Melvin Fernandes studies at Town National Medical University in Ukraine; Anifred Ridly D’Souza, 20, son of William D’Souza; and Rohan Dhananjay Bagli, 24, son of Dhananjay B., are enrolled at Kharkiv National Medical University; and Mrnal, son of Rajesh, studies at Ivano-fran Kivsk National Medical University, Kahaimkiv Street.

Those from Udupi district can give information on the stranded persons from the district to the control room at the Deputy Commissioner’s office by dialing the toll free number 1077.