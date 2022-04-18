89 accused in Hubballi riots case presented in court

Magistrate remands them in judicial custody; Abhishek Hiremath’s bail hearing likely today

Magistrate remands them in judicial custody; Abhishek Hiremath’s bail hearing likely today

Hubballi Police presented those accused of participating in the violent incidents in Old Hubli, before court on Monday. The accused are 85 adults and four children in conflict with law, the police said. Investigation officers, who are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused, say a few more may be arrested.

The accused were presented before court which remanded them in judicial custody. They have been charged with rioting and trying to create enmity between communities.

Abhishek Hiremath, who is facing the charge of provoking the violent incidents, is among those remanded in custody till April 30. All the accused were produced before the magistrate through video conferencing.

Abhishek Hiremath’s bail application is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the situation is peaceful and prohibitory orders have been promulgated across the twin cities till Wednesday.

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Pratap Reddy visited the city and held meetings with officers.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed and MLA Prasad Abbayya met Mr. Reddy and Police Commissioner Labhu Ram. They demanded that the probe be impartial and scientific. They said that the forces behind the provocative post, apart from the young man who posted it, be brought to justice. Mr. Ahmed said that some innocents were arrested and they have to be released immediately.

He said that the incident showed the failure of the intelligence machinery. “The BJP Government has failed to maintain law and order but is engaged in corruption. People are getting weary of the government,’’ he said.

The Congress delegation also met the injured policemen who are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Government will not spare anyone involved in the violent incidents. Officers are looking into the involvement of organisations such as SDPI and PFI, he said. How can the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy say that innocents were arrested? How can he make such statements before investigation is completed? The law should take its own course,’’ he said.

To a query, he said that there is no need to demolishing houses of the accused, on the lines of what happened in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. “That can’t be done everywhere. It is enough if we utilise the existing laws,’’ he said.