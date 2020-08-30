8,852 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday

People undertake tests at the free COVID-19 testing centre on K.R. Market Road, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Bengaluru

30 August 2020 23:57 IST

A total of 8,852 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Sunday, while 7,101 people were discharged on the same day.

With this, the total number of cases in the State stands at 3.35 lakh, while the total number of discharges stands at 2.42 lakh.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, a total of 106 deaths owing to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in the State to 5,589.

Out of the total 88,091 active cases in the state, as many as 730 people are admitted in intensive care units across different designated hospitals. As many as 66,957 tests were conducted in the State on Sunday. While 2,616 were rapid antigen tests, the remaining were RTPCR and other tests.

Other districts

Out of the total 3.35 lakh positive cases, Bengaluru Urban has recorded 1.27 lakh cases. Besides Bengaluru Urban, as many as seven districts have reported more than 10,000 cases so far. On Sunday alone, 11 out of 30 districts in the State reported more than 250 cases.