8,852 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday

A total of 8,852 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Sunday, while 7,101 people were discharged on the same day.
With this, the total number of cases in the State stands at 3.35 lakh, while the total number of discharges stands at 2.42 lakh.
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, a total of 106 deaths owing to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in the State to 5,589.
Out of the total 88,091 active cases in the state, as many as 730 people are admitted in intensive care units across different designated hospitals. As many as 66,957 tests were conducted in the State on Sunday. While 2,616 were rapid antigen tests, the remaining were RTPCR and other tests.
Other districts
Out of the total 3.35 lakh positive cases, Bengaluru Urban has recorded 1.27 lakh cases. Besides Bengaluru Urban, as many as seven districts have reported more than 10,000 cases so far. On Sunday alone, 11 out of 30 districts in the State reported more than 250 cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath