88.07 per cent voter turnout recorded in polls to Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency

A voter turnout of 88.07 per cent has been recorded in the elections to the Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency held across Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan districts on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the 21,549 eligible voters in the constituency, as many as 18,979 voters had exercised their franchise to register a voter turnout of 88.07 per cent at the 44 booths spread across the four districts.

While the highest poll percentage of 92.25 was recorded in Chamarajanagar district, Hassan, and Mandya district came close behind registering a poll percentage of 91.95 and 91.60 per cent. Mysuru district, which accounts for almost half the total voters of the constituency, registered a poll percentage of 84.07.

ADVERTISEMENT

The voter turnout of men was higher than women in the constituency. While the turnout of male voters was 90.80 per cent, the female voter turnout was 84.66 per cent.

The total eligible electorate of 21,549 comprised of 11,998 men, 9550 women and one other. While 10,894 men cast their vote, the number of women exercising their franchise was 8,085.

Earlier in the day, polling began at 8 a.m. across the 44 voting booths in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Hassan districts while the police ensured tight security to ensure smooth conduct of polls. Eligible voters queued outside the polling booths to cast the ballot paper by marking their preferences for each candidate in the fray.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voting began on a brisk note and a voter turnout of 14.09 per cent had been recorded during the first two hours of polling by 10 a.m. By noon, the poll percentage had reached 38.32 per cent before reaching 64.64 per cent by 2 p.m. and winding up with a final voter turnout of 88.07 per cent at 4 p.m. when the polling concluded.

The ballot boxes from all the 44 polling centres were transported under tight security to Maharani’s Science College on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road in Mysuru, where they will be stored in strong rooms. The boxes will be opened during counting of votes scheduled to be held on June 6.

A total of eleven candidates are in the fray in the elections including the outgoing MLC Marithibbe Gowda, who is the Congress candidate, pitted against K. Vivekananda, who is the joint candidate of JD(S) and BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP and JD(S), which fought the recent Lok Sabha elections jointly as partners of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), have extended their alliance to the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council in the State.

The other candidates in the fray included former MLA Vatal Nagaraj from the Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha and former MLC K.C. Puttasiddashetty as an independent.

Mr. Marithibbe Gowda, who has won the seat during the last four successive elections, is looking to win the elections again to make his fifth straight win from the constituency. Mr. Gowda, who was the JD(S) candidate during the last election, is contesting as a Congress candidate in the ensuing elections while the JD(S) opted for Mr. Vivekananda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.