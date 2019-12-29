88-year-old Pejawar seer passes away in Udupi

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of the Pejawar Mutt passed away in Udupi on Sunday. He was 88. He was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal for the treatment of extensive pneumonia on December 20 and was shifted to the Pejawar Mutt in Udupi on Sunday on ventilator after his health condition worsened on Saturday.

He was shifted from the hospital to the Pejawar Mutt in a special ambulance. Tight security has been in place on the Car Street in Udupi, where the Pejawar Mutt and the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple are located.

A health bulletin issued by the Kasturba Hospital said here on Saturday: “The condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji is very critical and there is further decline in his health condition. He remains unconscious and continues to be on life support systems. Tests done showed severe brain dysfunction.”