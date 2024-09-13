GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

87th sahitya sammelana in Mandya to set a new record: Joshi

Updated - September 13, 2024 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The executive committee meeting of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat was held in Mandya on Friday in connection with the 87th Akhila Bharata Sahitya Sammelana that is being hosted by Mandya in December this year.

The executive committee meeting of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat was held in Mandya on Friday in connection with the 87th Akhila Bharata Sahitya Sammelana that is being hosted by Mandya in December this year. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi on Friday said the 87th Akhila Bharatha Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya will set a new record and added that there is no doubt that the sammelana in December this year will also set a new milestone, achieving its goals and taking up new initiatives for the successful sammelana.

Mr. Joshi was speaking during the Executive Committee meeting of the Sahitya Parishat at the Zilla Panchayat office in Mandya.

He said new goals have been set and new initiatives have been planned. All Sahitya Sammelanas in the coming years will be organised with a “parampare”. The executive committee and the district administration are working together for the success of the sammelana, Mr. Joshi explained.

“There would be criticisms when you take new paths. Such criticisms have to be welcomed. If all of us work together, extending support, cooperation, partnership, and coordination, then the criticism will die on its own.”

Mr. Joshi said the Mandya district administration was extending all possible support for the sammalena. “If such support was extended to the sammelana every year in the organising district, then there won’t be any hurdles in organising the sammelanas,” he felt.

Mr. Joshi said 23 committees have been constituted already and all are working on their responsibilities.

“There is no need to bring Kannadigas to the sammelana as they would come on their own to participate and make it a grand success. Not just from the districts and other states, kannadigas from foreign countries will also attend voluntarily,” he said.

Srirangapatna MLA and Food Committee president Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda said everyone in the district was working for the success of the sammelana.

Deputy Commissioner Mr. Kumara described the sammelana as “the festival of Kannadigas”. Mandya is hosting the event for the third time. The sammelana will be organised in a meaningful manner besides ensuring grandeur and celebration.

Being an agriculture-dominated district, Mandya is also known for literature, and the people are also attached to literature. The people of Mandya will extend all support to the district administration and the Zilla Panchayat for organising the sammelana, said Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif. Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj also spoke.

Published - September 13, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.