87th sahitya sammelana in Mandya to set a new record: Joshi

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi on Friday said the 87th Akhila Bharatha Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya will set a new record and added that there is no doubt that the sammelana in December this year will also set a new milestone, achieving its goals and taking up new initiatives for the successful sammelana.

Mr. Joshi was speaking during the Executive Committee meeting of the Sahitya Parishat at the Zilla Panchayat office in Mandya.

He said new goals have been set and new initiatives have been planned. All Sahitya Sammelanas in the coming years will be organised with a “parampare”. The executive committee and the district administration are working together for the success of the sammelana, Mr. Joshi explained.

“There would be criticisms when you take new paths. Such criticisms have to be welcomed. If all of us work together, extending support, cooperation, partnership, and coordination, then the criticism will die on its own.”

Mr. Joshi said the Mandya district administration was extending all possible support for the sammalena. “If such support was extended to the sammelana every year in the organising district, then there won’t be any hurdles in organising the sammelanas,” he felt.

Mr. Joshi said 23 committees have been constituted already and all are working on their responsibilities.

“There is no need to bring Kannadigas to the sammelana as they would come on their own to participate and make it a grand success. Not just from the districts and other states, kannadigas from foreign countries will also attend voluntarily,” he said.

Srirangapatna MLA and Food Committee president Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda said everyone in the district was working for the success of the sammelana.

Deputy Commissioner Mr. Kumara described the sammelana as “the festival of Kannadigas”. Mandya is hosting the event for the third time. The sammelana will be organised in a meaningful manner besides ensuring grandeur and celebration.

Being an agriculture-dominated district, Mandya is also known for literature, and the people are also attached to literature. The people of Mandya will extend all support to the district administration and the Zilla Panchayat for organising the sammelana, said Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif. Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj also spoke.