₹8.79 crore penalty for traffic rules violation collected in Mysuru

February 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of ₹ 8.79 crore penalty was collected against 4.29 lakh traffic violation cases in Mysuru district as part of the Lok Adalat.

A statement from the Mysuru District Legal Services Authority said the authorities had collected a total of ₹ 8,79,72,950 against 4,29,219 traffic rule violation cases in Mysuru district.

Out of the 4,29,219 cases in the district, as many as 4,28,197 cases had been booked in Mysuru city alone.

It may be mentioned here that the government had allowed a 50 per cent on outstanding dues towards traffic rule violation cases till February 11.

Meanwhile, large queues were seen outside several traffic police stations in the city as motorists tried to beat the February 11 deadline for availing the 50 per cent waiver.

There were a total of 25.51 lakh pending cases since 2019 in Mysuru city and the outstanding dues from penalty amounted to a whopping ₹127.82 crore