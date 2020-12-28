87.24% voter turnout

Hassan

28 December 2020 23:20 IST

The voter turnout in the two-phase Gram Panchayat elections, concluded in Hassan district on Sunday, has been recorded at 87.24%. Of the total 9,88,790 voters in the district, 8,62,656 cast their votes. Channarayapatna taluk recorded the highest turnout of 90.61%.

The voters’ turnout in other taluks: Hassan – 84.48%, Arakalgud – 86.31%, Sakleshpur – 83.06%, Arsikere – 89.07%, Belur – 83.38%, Alur – 85.55% and Holenarsipur – 90.09%.

The counting of votes will be conducted at eight centres in the district on Wednesday. The staff, to be involved in the counting process, took part in a training programme on Monday.

