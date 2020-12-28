Karnataka

87.24% voter turnout

The voter turnout in the two-phase Gram Panchayat elections, concluded in Hassan district on Sunday, has been recorded at 87.24%. Of the total 9,88,790 voters in the district, 8,62,656 cast their votes. Channarayapatna taluk recorded the highest turnout of 90.61%.

The voters’ turnout in other taluks: Hassan – 84.48%, Arakalgud – 86.31%, Sakleshpur – 83.06%, Arsikere – 89.07%, Belur – 83.38%, Alur – 85.55% and Holenarsipur – 90.09%.

The counting of votes will be conducted at eight centres in the district on Wednesday. The staff, to be involved in the counting process, took part in a training programme on Monday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2020 11:20:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/8724-voter-turnout/article33439881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY