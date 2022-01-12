860 students, 85 teachers test COVID positive in a month

Belagavi accounts for maximum cases among children, followed by Chikkamagaluru district, as per Govt. data

Since December last year, as many as 860 students in classes I to X tested positive for COVID-19. During the same period, 85 teachers also contracted the virus. This data was presented to the Chief Minister by the Department of Public Instruction at a review meeting on Tuesday. According to officials, it includes children and staff in both private and government-run schools who contracted COVID–19 from December 8, 2021, to January 10, 2022.

The highest number of cases has been reported in Belagavi district with 160 students testing positive, followed by Chikkamagaluru district with 144 students. As many as 30 students and seven teachers in Bengaluru Urban tested positive, according to government data. Data for Vijayapura and Raichur districts were not available.

Sources in the Department of Public Instruction pointed out that infections among children account for a small percentage given that the total number of students studying from Classes I to X across Karnataka is 1.04 crore. Many felt that the data strengthens their argument for the need of physical classes with SOPs in place. “Stopping physical classes will have a drastic impact on the academics of students. Schools must be open amidst all precautionary measures. Already, two academic years have been disrupted due to the pandemic and we cannot afford to lose out on more classroom time. This will be detrimental to children,” said an official.

While schools in Bengaluru (barring class X, XI, and XII) are closed, in other districts the Deputy Commissioners will have to take a call on closure. At the meeting with the Chief Minister, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh requested that the department be allowed to restart the Vidyagama programme where teachers go to neighbourhoods and teach small groups outdoor. However, sources said no decision was taken.

At the meeting, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education and the Department of Health and Family Welfare was asked to conduct health check-up in schools every fortnight.