86 new double mutant cases recorded

Bengaluru

12 May 2021 02:56 IST

Tuesday recorded 39,510 new cases, 480 deaths

The State on Tuesday recorded 86 new double mutant (B.1.617) cases taking the total number of cases with this strain to 148. This is apart from the 86 U.K. strain and six South African strain cases reported so far.

V. Ravi, nodal officer for genomic confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka, told The Hindu that most of these 86 are from Bengaluru. This variant is slowly taking over and replacing other circulating strains in many of the southern States including Karnataka in the past four weeks. It is one of the main reasons for the ongoing surge in Karnataka, he said.

Detected first in India, this double mutant COVID-19 variant B.1.617 has been reported in 44 countries now. It is spreading fast across the U.K. and has caused concern. Therefore, the Public Health England has declared it as a Variant of Concern (VoC) two days ago. Subsequently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) followed it up by declaring it as VoC on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

According to data from GISAID (Global initiative on sharing all influenza data), an international repository of SARS-CoV-2 genomes, there is a steep increase of this variant in most of the continents during the last eight weeks.

Dr. Ravi said while the primary cause of spike in Karnataka is the lack of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, people gathering in crowds and flouting norms, the entry of new mutants like this double mutant of Maharashtra is an added prominent factor that is resulting in the surge. “This mutant is more infectious than the circulating parent strains,” he explained.

New cases

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 39,510 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 20,13,193. Of these, 15,879 are from Bengaluru Urban alone.With 480 deaths, the toll rose to 19,852. This is apart from 20 deaths due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 22,584 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 14,05,869. The State now has 5,87,452 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 33.99%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.21%. As many as 1,16,238 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,04,659 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,72,58,568.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, on the second day after vaccination for the 18-44 age group began, 25,693 beneficiaries took the jab till 8.30 p.m. Although several unregistered persons turned up at centres on Tuesday too, hospital authorities ensured there was no crowding.