86 among 103 revellers at rave party test positive for drugs

Investigations into the rave party raid case have revealed that a film artiste from the Telugu industry is among 86 people allegedly confirmed to have consumed drugs at the “Sunset to Sunrise Victory party” held on May 19 at the G.R. Farmhouse in Singena Agrahara village of Anekal taluk, said officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anti-Narcotic Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), based on a tip-off, raided the farmhouse and detained as many as 103 people involved in the night-long party. The police later arrested five people and seized narcotics substances, including MDMA pills, cocaine and hydro ganja.

Officials alleged that the guests tried to mislead the police and threw the substances in dustbins, swimming pools and other places. However, the police roped in the sniffer squad to track down the drugs and subjected all the guests to a medical examination to ascertain traces of drugs in their bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The medical report confirmed the presence of drugs in 86 people, including the film artiste, and the CCB will summon the accused for further investigation, said officials. While 59 are male, 27 female guests tested positive, while the rest of them who were detained on the spot and took medical tests have tested negative for drug consumption.

The film artiste earlier tried to defend herself by posting a video clip on social media claiming that she was not part of the rave party and was staying in her hometown. However, the medical test has now proven otherwise, and officials said she will now have to face legal action.

The CCB officials are now questioning them to ascertain the source of the drugs to track down the network further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.