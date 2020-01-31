85th sahitya sammelana sees surge in registrations

The 85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Kalaburagi from February 5 to 7 has so far seen 21,130 delegate registrations, a sharp increase from 13,500 in Dharwad last year.

As many as 13,000 delegates had registered for the 83rd sammelana in Mysuru and 12,500 for the 82nd sammelana in Raichur, indicating a steady increase in the interest to participate in the annual event.

Veerabhadra Simpi, president of the district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, told The Hindu that considering the non-registered participants, local people and students, the actual number of people taking part in the literary event could reach 40,000, excluding around 2,000 VIPs and special guests, artistes, and speakers.

This would mean a tough crowd management challenge to the district administration, particularly in critical areas such as providing food and accommodation.

Sub-committees formed

Deputy Commissioner Sharat B. has formed 15 sub-committees with people’s representatives, civil servants and civil society organisations and entrusted them with specific responsibilities such as accommodation, food, publicity, guest management, stage management, and so on. He himself is chairing meetings with the sub-committees.

Priyank Kharge, MLA for Chittapur and former Minister who heads the accommodation and transport committee, said: “We are trying our best to ensure that all the registered delegates and VIPs get proper accommodation. All hotel rooms in the city would be taken over by the Deputy Commissioner for accommodating the VIPs and special guests. The delegates would be put up in government hostels. The artists who are normally in groups would be put up in wedding halls. We have also requested NEKRTC to run additional services between the major points and the venue for free. Autorickshaw operators are asked to be reasonable in charging the fare.”

A 34-acre space on the campus of Gulbarga University on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city has been designated for the event.

Three venues

The event would be conducted in three venues — the main venue where the important events, including the inaugural and valedictory functions, would be held and two parallel venues where the literary deliberations would be held.

A huge pandal being erected for accommodating over 30,000 people would serve as the main venue and the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Auditorium and Mahatma Gandhi Auditorium located on the Gulbarga University campus would serve as parallel venues. An open auditorium is also being erected for cultural performances. As many as 556 stalls are being built, of which 379 are for books.

Funds awaited

The total expenditure of the Kannada Sahitya Sammelan is estimated at around ₹14 crore and a proposal has already been sent to the government. However, the government has not yet released any amount. The organisers are hopeful that they would get at least ₹10 crore from the government.

“Food committee alone estimated a requirement of around ₹5 crore for providing five lakh meals for three days. We are currently managing with the money we got from the registrations of delegates and contributions from local people. I’m hopeful that the government would release the funds shortly,” Deputy Commissioner Sharat B. said.