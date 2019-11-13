85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelanin Kalaburagi from February 5

The 85th edition of Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, a three-day State-sponsored literary festival, will be held from February 5 to 7 on the main campus of Gulbarga University in Kalaburagi.

President of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat Manu Baligar, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that the dates and the venue for the event were finalised after holding a preparatory meeting with the literatteurs, activists, district authorities and police officers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here.

The main stage will be erected at the university’s Outdoor Stadium situated near the Physical Education Department. Two other stages will be put up at the Ambedkar Bhavan and the Mahatma Gandhi Auditorium in the Administrative Block, where seminars would be held for the three days.

As many as 75,000 to 80,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event.

Considering the possibilities of a large number of people coming to the event, it was noticed that the preparation and distribution of food and streamlining traffic flow would be a big challenge. Therefore, officials preferred the Gulbarga University campus over the other two venues. The university is an ideal location for this event, considering the availability of space, halls, parking lots and other facilities on campus,” Dr. Baligar said.

To a query, Dr. Baligar said that 750 stalls, including bookstalls and commercial stalls, and 150 food counters are likely to be set up at the venue.

The total expenditure was estimated at an approximate ₹ 12 crore, which would be borne by the State government. Dr. Baligar said that the parishat shall soon convene a meeting of the State body’s executive committee to select the president of the 85th sammelan.

Dr. Baligar revealed that discussions would be held on various topics, including Development of Kalyan Karnataka region, challenges and its solutions.

The seminar would also focus on Dalit Bandaya, Tatvapadakars, Dasa Sahitya, Janapada Sahitya, agriculture, irrigation and topics related to women, youth and children issues. An opportunity will be given for local talents, he added.

Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer P. Raja were present.