85.83% polling in West Teachers constituency

Polling in the election to the Karnataka West Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council comprising the districts of Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Gadag and Haveri concluded peacefully on Monday with 85.83% graduate teachers turning up to cast their votes.

Gadag district recorded the highest polling percentage of 90.64, followed by Uttara Kannada district with 87.27, Dharwad 85.69% and Haveri with 84.73%.

It is a high profile constituency where the former Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horattti is seeking re-election for a record eighth term. He is challenged by Congress candidate Basavaraj Gurikar, Janata Dal(S) candidate Shrishail Gadadinni and four Independents.

In 2016, Mr. Horatti won with a margin of 3,109 votes as a Janata Dal(S) candidate. This time, he switched sides and is contesting as a BJP candidate in his bid to create a record eighth win.

In the four districts under the constituency, there are a total of 17,973 voters.

Polling began on a slow note but picked up later. In the first two hours of polling (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.), 14.16% of voters exercised their franchise. In the next two hours, polling picked up pace with 38.86% graduate voters casting their votes by noon.

By 2 p.m., 62.86% of voters cast their votes. Voting jumped to 81.11% by 4.15 p.m. and when polling concluded at 5 p.m., 85.83% voters had cast their votes.

Earlier, polling began at the scheduled time of 8 a.m. without any hassles and graduate teachers registered their choice through preferential votes in the ballot papers.

In Dharwad district, Election Observer and Secretary to the Department of Housing and Excise Commissioner J. Ravishankar visited various polling stations and monitored the polling process.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and Assistant Returning Officer Gurudatta Hegde, Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Bhajantri, Assistant Commissioner Ashok Teli and other senior officials visited various polling stations in the district.

Deputy Commissioners of Gadag, Uttara Kannada and Haveri M. Sundaresh Babu, Mullai Muhilan and Sanjay Shettar, respectively, visited various polling stations in their respective districts to ensure smooth conduct of the polling process.

As the polling process was carried out as per COVID-19 protocol, thermal scanners and sanitisers were provided at polling stations and physical distancing was maintained. At every polling station, health staff, ASHAs and police personnel were deployed.

Counting tomorrow

Subsequently, after polling concluded, ballot boxes were first brought to the temporary strong rooms set up in all the four districts, before being transported to Belagavi under high security. Counting will take place in Belagavi on Wednesday.