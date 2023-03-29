8.54 lakh voters in Chamarajanagar; 15.15 lakh voters in Mandya

March 29, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Chamarajanagar district has 8,54,257 voters as on March 29 and there are more number of women voters than men.

While there are 4,22,963 male voters, there are 4.31,226 female voters apart from 68 transgenders in the district. The district has 982 polling booths and the number of persons with disability has been pegged at 11,965 while there are 23,300 voters who are above 80 years of age.

In Mandya, the total number of voters as on March 29 was 15,15,894 of whom 7,50,935 were male and 7,64,823 were female and the number of transgenders was 136.

In the hilly district of Kodagu there are 4,52,642 voters spread across the two Assembly segments of Madikeri and Virajpet. There are 542 polling booths in the district of which 269 are in Madikeri and 273 in Virajpet.