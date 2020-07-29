852 schools have not got a single RTE application

The demand for seats under Right to Education (RTE) quota in the State is not proportional to the number of seats during the 2020-21 academic year.
A total of 852 schools across the State have not received a single application.
First round
According to details provided by the Department of Public Instruction, the first round of seats through online mode was done on Wednesday. A total of 11,026 applications were received, while17,453 seats are available.
The number of seats available this year is lesser compared to previous year. During 2019-20, the number of seats available were 17,720 of which only 4,698 were filled.
The amendment to the RTE Act restricts admissions at government and aided institutions.
Only if these schools are not available, then priority will be given to private unaided schools.
