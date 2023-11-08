November 08, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST - Shivamogga

An 85-year-old woman, who went missing from Sadagal village in Hosanagar taluk on November 5, was found in the forest about six kilometres from her residence on November 7 evening. Sharadamma, the octogenarian, survived without food or shelter for two nights and three days in the forest, which is filled with wild animals, braving heavy rains.

After she was traced by the local people, as she got into the ambulance, the first thing she told her family members was that she was fine and there is nothing to worry. She was taken home after a medical check-up at the government hospital in Nagara.

Sharadamma has been staying at Sadagal with her husband, Chennappa Gowda, and the family of her son Jayasheela. She went missing around 3 p.m. on November 5 after she left home to check if stray cattle had ventured into the family farm. As she did not return by evening, family members began searching for her. The search continued the next day as well, but there was no sign of her. Their pet dog, which had gone with Sharadamma, returned by November 6, leaving the family members more worried about her safety.

Later on November 7, police and forest officials joined the villagers in searching for her. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar sent a dog squad to assist the search operation. Nagar Sub-inspector Ramesh and Range Forest Officer (RFO) Jeevan took the lead in the operation. Eventually, Sharadamma was found about 6 kilometres away from her home.

After returning home, Sharadamma told the family members that she lost her way. Her nephew, H.K. Mahantesh, told The Hindu that she had gone to check if stray cattle had entered the farm. “In her attempt to chase stray cattle away, she followed them for some distance, and eventually lost her way. She was stuck in the forest, and spent two nights there. For the first day, she was accompanied by the dog. It is a miracle how she survived without proper food and water for so many hours,” he said.

When the search team reached her, she was found bitten by leeches.

“The villagers had lost hope of finding her as she was missing for two days. When she was finally found, the villagers were all happy. Many of them visited the hospital to greet her,” Mahantesh added.

