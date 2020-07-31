85-year-old COVID-19 patient missing from hospital

An 85-year-old COVID-19 patient has gone missing from the hospital in Shivamogga, leaving family members and officials worried.

The person, a native of Shikaripur taluk, was admitted to the government hospital at Shikaripur with respiratory problems on July 18. The hospital staff took his swab for a COVID-19 test. His grandson Praveen told presspersons that he was shifted to Shivamogga on July 22. “However, we have not been able to trace him either at the COVID hospital or at any of the care centres in the district since then”, he said.

When the family members enquired with the Shikaripur Taluk Health Officer Chandrappa, he reportedly told them that the patient died two days ago and the final rites had been done. “We were all shocked to hear that. However, later, senior officers told us that the patient had been missing,” Praveen said.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has registered a missing case with the police.

When The Hindu contacted Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar on this issue, he said the patient had been missing and his whereabouts was under investigation. The dead person was different, he added.