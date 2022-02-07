8,425 new cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka

Bengaluru

07 February 2022 01:43 IST

Positivity rate in Bengaluru drops to 5.9%, lower than that of the State’s which is 6.51%

The intensity of the third wave continued to wane, with new COVID-19 cases dropping below 10,000. The State on Sunday reported 8,425 new positive cases, with Bengaluru Urban accounting for 3,822. All other districts recorded less than 1,000 new cases. With this, the positivity rate in Karnataka dropped to 6.51%. At present there are 97,781 cases. On Twitter, Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said the TPR for Bengaluru was 5.9%, lower than that of the State’s.

Forty-seven people succumbed to the virus across the State, including 17 from Bengaluru Urban, one of whom was a one-year-old girl. A three-month baby girl from Ballari also succumbed to COVID-19. Ballari reported seven deaths followed by Dakshina Kannada with five. With this, the death toll across the State rose to 39,347. As per the bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the case fatality rate was 0.55%.

As many as 19,800 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 37,58,997. Over 1.29 lakh tests were conducted including 99,023 RT-PCR tests.

