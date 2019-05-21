84 students appear for NEET

As many 84 candidates appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) held here on Monday. The test was held for candidates who had missed the examination earlier this month due to a seven-hour train delay.

Officials said while 80 students had received hall tickets after they submitted their old admission tickets and train tickets, another four appeared for the test by submitting the same proof. These four also had to sign an undertaking that they did not appear for the examination on May 5. The undertaking also stated that if students were found to have appeared for NEET on May 5, then their candidature for both the tests would be cancelled.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) decided to hold a second round of NEET for students from north Karnataka, after Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy intervened in the matter as the Hampi Express reached Yeswantpur station only at 2.36 p.m. after a seven-hour delay. South-Western Railways, which had received flak for the train delay, had requested the MHRD to conduct the examination.

The students came out smiling after the examination and were thrilled that they got an opportunity to write the test. They also said that the examination was relatively easy and the pattern of the paper and the type of questions were similar to the May 5 paper. They felt that the biology component was easier than the rest. They also said that the re-examination gave students an extended preparation time.

Rohith R.S., a candidate who appeared for the examination, said that he was shattered the first time he missed the test as he was unsure if they would be given another chance. “The delay of the train was something that was not in our control and that’s why we were allowed to write the test,” he said.

Many students came from their home town in North Karnataka to Bengaluru in advance as they did not want to risk their chances this time around. Preeti Patil, a candidate who appeared for the examination on Monday, said that she sought the assistance of her friend who had written the paper on May 5 and said that improved her preparation.