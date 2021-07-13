84 fresh cases in Shivamogga

Hassan

13 July 2021 20:19 IST

Shivamogga district reported 84 fresh cases of COVID-19 and three deaths due to the infection on Tuesday. With that, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 increased to 1,020.

Among the fresh cases, 52 are from Shivamogga taluk, eight from Bhadravati, five in Thirthahalli, two in Shikaripura, seven each in Sagar and Hosanagar and three cases are from other districts. As many as 857 people are under treatment. Of them, 128 are in designated COVID-19 hospitals, 136 are in care centres, 82 in private hospitals, 398 people are under home isolation and 48 are in triages.

In Hassan, 191 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported and two more people died of the infection on the day. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,04,541 and the death toll increased to 1,238. As many as 2,176 are under treatment and 63 are in the intensive care units.

Advertising

Advertising