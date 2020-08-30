8,324 new cases take active case total to 86,446

There are now as many as 86,446 active cases in the State as Karnataka reported 8,324 new cases on Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State now stands at 3,27,076.

As many as 115 deaths were also reported on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities from COVID-19 to 5,483. Nineteen positive patients lost their lives due to other reasons.

The number of discharges on Saturday stood at 8,110, taking the total number of discharges so far to 2,35,128. As many as 721 patients are in ICU.

Bengaluru Urban continued to report the highest number of new cases with 2,993 on Saturday as well. In addition, 25 new deaths were also reported. Ballari had 468 new cases.

Deaths were also reported from Bagalkote, Ballari, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Hassan Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya, Mysuru, Raichur, Ramanagaram, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir. The number of tests conducted on Saturday - including Rapid Antigen Detection Test and RTPCR - was 72,684. The State has so far conducted 27,85,718 tests in all.