832 new Covid-19 cases, eight deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru.

31 December 2021 19:23 IST

23 new cases of Omicron

Karnataka reported 832 new cases of COVID-19 on December 31, taking the total to 30,07,337. Bengaluru Urban reported 656 cases and five deaths.

Twenty-three new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on December 31 taking the total number of cases infected with the new variant to 66. According to a tweet by Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, 19 of the 23 new Omicron cases are international travellers from U.S.A., Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Five of these are children, including a two-year-old boy. Except these, all the others are fully vaccinated individuals.

With eight deaths, the toll in Karnataka rose to 38,335. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 335 persons were discharged on December 31, taking the total recoveries to 29,60,261. The number of active patients in Karnataka is 8,712.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.70%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.96%.

As many as 1,17,917 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 95,815 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,64,68,197.