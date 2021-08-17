83 taluks in Karnataka are flood-hit: Minister

BENGALURU

17 August 2021 20:56 IST

The list of flood-hit taluks in Karnataka has increased with the addition of 22 taluks.

With this, 83 taluks in the State have now been declared as flood-hit, according to Revenue Minister R. Ashok. He told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday that earlier, the State had declared 61 taluks as flood-affected. “However, following the recent rainfall and flood situation, we have added another 22 to the list,” he said.

The newly added taluks include Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Hubballi, Kadur, Davangere, Dandeli, Alur, Lakshmeshwar, Tarikere, Mundagod, Supa, Bhadravati, Channagiri, Muddebihal, Harapanahalli, Hosanagar, and Mudigere.

The Minister said measures were being put in place to alert people about possible lightning strikes. “Warning systems will be installed at select gram panchayats and they will be connected with the weather office in Bengaluru. Whenever there is a warning of lightning, this system will raise an alarm with announcements to people to stay indoors,” he said.

Along with this, the government is also introducing a cyclone warning system in coastal areas. Under this system, sirens that can be heard up to 6 km away will be sounded, he said.