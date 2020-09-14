8,244 new cases of COVID-19 reported in State

Bengaluru

14 September 2020 22:32 IST

A total of 8,244 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday. With this, the total number of cases in the State stands at 4.67 lakh cases. Meanwhile, 8,865 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of discharges to 3.61 lakh. Out of the 98,463 active cases in the State, 800 patients are in intensive care units of different hospitals.

Meanwhile, 119 COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total to 7,384.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 45,961 tests were conducted in the State on Monday. There was a sharp decline in the number of tests conducted on Monday. Out of the 45,961 tests conducted, 16,296 tests were rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, out of the total 8,244 cases reported on Monday, 2,966 cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban. Of the 119 deaths reported in the State, 37 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban.

The media bulletin also states that in the last 14 days, 5.97 lakh primary contacts and 5.38 lakh secondary cases were reported in the state. Besides Bengaluru Urban, nine districts across the State reported over 200 cases on Monday.