8,231 online false job promise cases reported in Karnataka since 2020

A total of 8,231 cases of online false job promises has been reported in Karnataka since 2020, cheating people of a whopping ₹566.97 crore of which just about ₹69.4 crore has been recovered. While 394 cases involving ₹5.67 crore was reported in 2020, it has seen a jump in 2023 with people losing ₹347.7 crore in 4,470 cases.

According to statistics placed in the Legislative Council by the Home Department, the police were able to solve 1,036 cases of the 4,470 cases registered in 2023 and recover about ₹46.73 crore. This year so far, in 1,820 cases, ₹178.18 crore was lost to scamsters while about ₹15.71 crore was recovered.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, responding to a question from Congress member S. Umashree, said that the number of cases had gone up steeply due to reporting of cases. “There are 43 CEN police stations currently. The government expanded CEN police station across the State and enabled registration of cases in any police station that could be transferred to CEN stations later, and this had led to increased reporting,” he said.

Loan app cases

In the period between 2020 and 2024, the State also witnessed increased reporting of fake loan app cases from 51 in 2020 involving fraud of ₹98 lakh, to ₹6.88 crore in 517 cases in 2023. In 2022, in 411 cases, the extent of fraud was ₹13.8 crore while a total of ₹1.30 crore has been recovered. So far in 2024, in about 134 cases of fake loan app, people have lost ₹4.61 crore of which ₹32 lakh has been recovered.

Pointing out at 59 personnel working in the 24/7 police helpline, Ms. Umashree said that on average receive 3,019 calls on working days, and that it was causing stress. “A smaller State like Haryana with three crore population has 71 personnel in the helpline. There is a need to appoint more personnel,” she said. In response, the Minister said that an ADGP-level office had been made in charge to handle CEN police stations and CEN cases. “Recruitment of personnel has started and only after training they could be deployed,” he said.