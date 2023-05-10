82.30% turnout in Mandya

May 10, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The fate of candidates in the poll fray in seven Assembly constituencies in Mandya has been sealed as the district went to polls on Wednesday. Polling was peaceful.

As the polling began at 7 a.m, the voting was brisk. The last two concluding hours saw people standing in long queues for their turns to cast their ballots. No untoward incidents have been reported with security beefed up in sensitive booths with armed forces on the vigil for ensuring a free and fair poll.

At 11 a.m., the voting percentage was 19.52. The overall turnout after the poll concluded at 6 p.m. was 82.30 percent.

Melkote constituency recorded an overwhelming turnout with 90.21% polling. The voting in six other constituencies were: 87.40 in Nagamangala, 83.81 in Srirangapatna, 82.71 in Maddur, 82.83 in K.R. Pet, 75.39 in Malavalli and 75.69 in Mandya.

Out of 15,33,831 voters in Mandya, 12,62,311 had cast their ballot by 6 p.m.